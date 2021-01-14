The victim in a hit-and-run that occurred earlier this week has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Herminia Arreola Morales, 58, was struck by two vehicles and died just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 500 block of Panama Lane.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, an investigation into the incident revealed the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a silver or white Mercedes sedan. Moments later, she was struck by a second vehicle, which BPD said was a red Chevrolet Silverado.
Both vehicles fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.