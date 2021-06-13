Victim identified in prison stabbing death

A 40-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday at Kern Valley State Prison was identified by the Kern County coroner's office on Sunday as Artemio Gomez.
He died at 8:15 a.m., and his death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner's office reported.
Gomez was sentenced to the prison from Orange County, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation previously said.
The department said two other inmates have been identified as suspects. Two inmate-made weapons were recovered. The suspects were identified as Marcos Lomeli, 37, and Alberto Mejia, 27, both of Los Angeles County, authorities said.