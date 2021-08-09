Victim identified in east Bakersfield shooting

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a shooting in east Bakersfield on Saturday night.
Parrish Deshun Stinson, 50, died on the 800 block of East California Avenue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 115,910
Deaths: 1,429
Recovered Residents: 41,499
Number of Negative Tests: 426,758
Number of Pending Tests*: 299
Updated: 8/10/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.