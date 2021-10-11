Victim ID'd in 3400 block of East Panama Lane vehicle crash

The coroner’s office identified the victim of a vehicle collision in the 3400 block of East Panama Lane.
Carlos Nathan Duarte Jr., 25, was the driver of a vehicle that collided into another on Oct. 9. The Bakersfield man died at the scene.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 6:59 pm
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 142,637
Deaths: 1,592
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 131,751
Number of Negative Tests: 498,345
Number of Pending Tests*: 342
Updated: 10/11/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
