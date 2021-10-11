You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim ID'd in 3400 block of East Panama Lane vehicle crash

Slide Public Safety

The coroner’s office identified the victim of a vehicle collision in the 3400 block of East Panama Lane.

Carlos Nathan Duarte Jr., 25, was the driver of a vehicle that collided into another on Oct. 9. The Bakersfield man died at the scene.

Coronavirus Cases