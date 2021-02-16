Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in east Bakersfield last week discovered a deceased victim in a unit on the first floor of the building.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Fire Department, fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1011 Lake Street on Feb. 12 at 7:21 p.m. Upon arrival they reported light smoke coming from a bedroom window located on the building’s first floor.
Firefighters knocked down the small room and extinguished the fire, the BFD said. The victim was discovered during a search of the room.
The BFD determined that the fire was accidental, the news release stated.
A cause of death was not immediately available.