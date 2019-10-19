Spend some time watching artists at Via Arte, the annual Italian street painting festival put on by the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and it soon becomes clear how much work goes into producing each piece.
Featured artist Shuji Nishimura, of Torrance, was hard at work on his rendition of Italian Renaissance painter Raphael's "Madonna della Seggiola" Saturday afternoon at the Marketplace. Nishimura began working on the piece at 7 a.m. Friday, and by 2 p.m. Saturday, had devoted 21 hours to the ambitious 15-foot square project.
"I've never done one this big," he said.
But as he worked, he drew crowds. And it's easy to see why. The skin tones he is achieving, the idealized human faces, the expression, the complexity — all done in chalk, and all temporary.
"A couple of days later, it's all going to be washed away," he said. "But that's what this is supposed to be. It's a moment of beauty — and then it's gone — like a flower blooming."
This year's festival, the 21st, boasts more artists than ever with 109 images being created by professional artists and 65 squares assigned to schools or groups. Via Bambino, the section devoted to children's art has 700 squares, measuring 2 feet by 2 feet, available.
On Saturday, artist Sean Davis was working on an old-school science fiction image by Virgil Finlay that looked like it came right off the cover of one of those pulp sci-fi magazines of the 1950s.
It depicts an astronaut emerging from a spaceship that has landed on an alien planet.
"There are robots everywhere waiting for him," Davis said.
Davis wore knee pads, and it's easy to see why. Dozens are artists working nearby worked on their knees, or sat or lay on the pavement. It's not art done from an easy chair.
"I work two jobs, so I'm working nonstop," Davis said. "But it's fun."
Victoria Dray, 22, sat quietly on a curb nearby, a sketchbook in her lap, making art of artists making art.
"I'm basically sketching people in movement," she said.
Born in Israel from a family of Russian descent, Dray said it's been an adjustment moving from Tel Aviv, the art center of Israel, to Bakersfield.
She said she believes every city should have a vibrant art community, and she was impressed by the public art happening right in front of her and hundreds of other visitors.
"I would definitely consider doing this. It's amazing," she said.
If past years are any indication, thousands will attend the two-day festival to enjoy watching the process of creating live art. But dancers and musical performances by Mento Buru, Frank Trimble & Unique Soul, Blonde Faith, Jay Smith Group and more are also on the two-day schedule.
Festival winners will be announced at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
A post-event celebration, dubbed Bella Festa!, will take place Monday, featuring appetizers from Moo Creamery, wine and golf cart tours of the Via Arte works.
Bakersfield resident Aurelia Cruz, who brought a friend visiting from Santa Paula, said she loves coming to Via Arte along with her daughter, who participates as an artist.
"I think it's wonderful," she said. "It gives families an opportunity to see the talent that is in Bakersfield."
