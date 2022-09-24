Via Arté is beautiful and temporary, but it blooms every fall

The Bakersfield Museum of Art’s annual Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival didn't just survive two years of pandemic uncertainty.
It thrived.
Thanks to an attitude of determination and diligent planning, organizers were able to work closely with public health officials in 2020 and 2021 to keep the festival humming.
But this year, organizers of the 24th annual celebration of art, creativity and culture are planning an explosion of color, entertainment and fun designed to bring Via Arté back to its best self.
"This year, everything will be back to the way it was pre-pandemic," said Museum Executive Director Amy Smith.
"It's about bringing art to everybody."
Happening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at The Marketplace in southwest Bakersfield, the event invites artists 18 and older to apply to create temporary works of chalk art.
This year's festival will feature an option of three different square sizes: 4-by-6-feet (vertical), 7-by-7-feet or 8-by-12 feet (vertical).
Artists may submit up to three images they are interested in recreating with the committee having final say. Recreation of a masterwork is encouraged but artists can submit an original piece of their own art or one from a contemporary artist (with verified permission from the original creator).
Submissions must be in by Oct. 2. Forms are available at viaartebakersfield.com/artists.
Those selected to participate will be notified by Oct. 7.
The festival will also encourage the work of young artists with the student art squares and Via Bambino space for children (and their "assistants").
High school artist groups interested in participating should go to viaartebakersfield.com/schools to register.
Via Bambino squares (2 feet by 2 feet) will be sold at the event for $20, which includes a 12-piece box of professional art chalk.
Why do so many artists choose to work so hard, only to have their creations washed away after the weekend?
"As humans, I believe we all have the need to express ourselves," said Lauren Marty, marketing coordinator at BMoA.
But art is also "an economic driver," Marty said. "Via Arté draws thousands of people every year."
BMoA will also host Saturday Studio sessions for artists 6 to 16 and teens and adults. Children will learn street painting techniques from museum art educators in a morning class. Teens and adults will learn techniques as well as have a private Q&A session with this year's featured artist, Kayla Bryant, a local artist and art teacher who is celebrating her 10th year participating in Via Arté.
"We used to have to find artists from all over California to participate," Smith said of the earlier days of the festival. "We're very fortunate to be able to say that most of our artists are homegrown."
Jennifer Williams, a Bakersfield artist and library media assistant at a local school, has been involved with Via Arté almost from the beginning. Her journey with the festival started in 2001, right after she moved to Bakersfield.
"I've been in every Via Arté, except the last two, since then," Williams said. She has worked with her art partner, Darla Kendrick, for close to a decade.
For Williams, the temporary nature of chalk art is a big part of the attraction.
"My favorite part is the impermanence," she said. "We get asked all the time why we work so hard on these vibrant images, when they are just going to get washed away later."
It's about being "in the now," Williams explained.
"You are out in the elements, enjoying the sun and breeze, the companionship of friends and complete strangers, meditating on the power of color and shape," she said.
"The experience is what matters, and the end result is fun, of course, but you understand that along with the weekend, the finished piece will dissolve into time — or in Via Arté's case, in a deluge of high powered water."
Event sponsorships, which start at $250, are available now. Visit viaartebakersfield.com/sponsor for more details.
All proceeds support the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
For the latest information, head to viaartebakersfield.com.