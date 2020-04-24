A visit to the veterinarian — like everything else these days — is a little different than it used to be.
Just like the rest of us, cats and dogs have medical needs and veterinary practices are adapting to make sure animals can be cared for while protecting veterinary staff and owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vet clinics are considered an essential business but are following the state's stay-at-home orders, the California Department of Public Health issued guidelines for clinics to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It encourages vets to only take urgent and emergency clients, to use "parking lot waiting rooms" and to take care when treating a pet from a household where someone has had the virus.
When Jessica Watkins took Bella, her family's black Lab puppy, to her Rosedale vet for booster shots at the end of March, the office was taking clients one at a time into the building. The dog was taken to a back area to be seen by the vet and then was brought back to Watkins. The vet gave her a brief synopsis of the visit and they were done.
"After we left, they went right into the room to clean it," Watkins said.
Thurman Veterinary Center, Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital and many other clinics around town have implemented "curbside service" or "parking lot waiting rooms," where animals are escorted from the car to the office by a vet assistant or technician while the owners wait for their pet to be brought back.
The doctor then calls the owner afterward to provide an overview of the visit.
"It's just our new normal, I guess, for this moment at time," said Bakersfield resident Kimberly Musto, who recently took her three dogs to Stine Veterinary Hospital for their yearly visits.
If an animal has to be put down, Thurman Veterinary Center has set up a gurney in an outdoor area in back of the practice so owners can be with their pets in those circumstances.
"We are making special accommodations ... so they can spend as much time as they need with the pet," said Marissa Green, Thurman's assistant practice manager.
There have been plenty of questions about animals possibly contracting COVID-19, Green said, but while some testing is available, it's not clear yet if the tests are reliable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website says a small number of pets have been reported to be infected with COVID-19 after close contact with humans who had the virus.
The CDC is urging pet owners to treat pets like other human family members and says it's unclear yet what role pets may have in the spread of the virus.
"Do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets," the CDC's website says.
Watkins said she learned about this firsthand when she was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing shortness of breath recently, which turned out to be negative. As she left the urgent care that day, she was handed information about her pending test results.
Among the instructions: Don't pet the family pets.
