Kara Cagle has been working as a volunteer for local veterans events and activities for years, most especially with Honor Flight Kern County.
But over the years, she and some of her colleagues noticed a problem.
With dozens of veterans groups active in Kern County, Cagle began to realize how difficult it was to determine which group was doing what and when.
All the groups were working to support, raise up and honor local vets, but they worked and planned independently.
"We've commented over the past few years,” Cagle said. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a veterans calendar, so that we knew who is doing what, and when it was going to be.”
A master calendar, she said, would reduce the chance that groups might inadvertently be working at cross purposes, scheduling events at the same time on the same day, for example.
But as most everyone knows, it's one thing to have a good idea; it's another to turn that idea into a successful project.
Cagle got busy, which required scores of phone calls, emails and conversations.
“I started contacting veterans groups here in Kern County," she said. "We’ve got over 50 different veterans groups involved right now, and there are more coming."
If that sounds like a lot for one county, it probably is.
"Kern County is so incredibly supportive of our veterans," Cagle said. "Each person I talked to said, 'Yes, we want to be a part of this.'"
As a volunteer with Honor Flight, Cagle is the chairwoman of the nonprofit's education committee. But now she has additional duties as the administrator of Kern County Veteran Events, a page on Facebook and Instagram that works to inform the community of all veteran events across the county.
They're still working out some of the details, but already there are posts from Wounded Heroes Fund, VFW Post 9791, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, CSUB Veterans, Minter Field Air Museum and more.
"Kara is a real go-getter," said Lili Marsh, founder and director of Honor Flight Kern County. "She's been a committed and diligent volunteer for us."
Marsh said the new calendar is "a much needed communication and connectivity tool for our local community of veterans and those wishing to support local veterans."
Previously, she said, it was a guessing game trying to avoid scheduling conflicts between veteran-related events.
"Problem solved," Marsh said. "We are all so thrilled and proud that Kara took the initiative to make it happen."
To find the Facebook page, click on this link or go to Facebook and search Kern County Veteran Events.
For more details, contact Kara Cagle at kara.hfec@gmail.com.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
