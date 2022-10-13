Veterans turn out for fellowship, support at Stramler Park

As the Veterans Family Band played military-themed tunes for its audience, hundreds of veterans filtered through Stramler Park on Thursday for Veterans Stand Down.
The idea behind the daylong event organized by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation is to hold a resource fair for veterans and connect them with services.
It’s also an opportunity for veterans organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, which have faced dwindling numbers in recent years, to recruit members. Many who showed up Thursday were really there for the fellowship, too.
John Ramirez, a Marine Corps veteran, can catalog a list of challenges he’s overcome since leaving the service in April 1969: losing friends and relatives who’ve served. Two divorces and three marriages to the same wife. Stab wounds he received about five months after his service ended that he chalked up to PTSD-related aggression to, more recently, cancer and open heart surgery.
"I had a real bad temper, man, bad — I'm talking about bad," he said, referring to a 5-on-15 fight in a park that led to the stabbing. "At that time, I had a lot of hate in me still. But since then, I don't let stuff get to me — not like I used to."
After decades of feeling isolated as a result of the difficulties he faced from his transition from service to civilian life, he started to turn things around and change his perspective after getting help at a Menlo Park facility for veterans in 2004, he added.
There, he learned to accept what he has said, done and been through, he explained, and grew connected to a group of people with similar experiences.
More recently, he was frustrated that COVID shut down the group therapy and even prompted the 2020 Veterans Stand Down to be canceled.
But after all he’s been through, he said, he doesn’t take anything for granted. Not one day.
And gatherings like the Stand Down are important.
“I look forward to this every year,” he said of the annual event. “You know, you don’t feel lost that way. You feel connected again.”
Nearly 200 had come through the park’s gates by about 9:30 a.m., many gathered together at tables set up at the park, others meeting with the dozens of organizations that had booths, including local ones such as the Wounded Heroes Fund.
Jeff Magdaleno, a Marine who served from 2006 to 2010, said the Wounded Heroes Fund was started by the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who noticed service members returning from post-9/11 conflicts were having the same difficulties faced by her father, in terms of resources and getting help.
The organization helps veterans from all eras with the essentials, he said, and the nonprofit has grown over the last 13 years to where it now offers a food pantry and other support programs for veterans at no cost.
Events like Veterans Stand Down are great opportunities to share information about what they can offer, he said, mentioning two Vietnam veterans he introduced to the organization and its services just moments earlier.
The information still isn’t always readily available to veterans coming out of the service, and returning home from service can be a very isolating experience, he said.
“I mean, going from … one day you got everybody around you to the next day you're out, and then there's nobody there. No guidance. No friends. No support. Some people get out and they can do it, but most of the time, somebody needs some sort of help, or some sort of camaraderie or just being around a lifeline,” Magdaleno said. “When you come home, sometimes your family doesn’t even understand. They don’t know you anymore.”
Lee’o Whisenant, a board member for the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, shared a message of gratitude for the community’s support that made Thursday’s event possible.
Whisenant, who co-owns Old Ironsides Construction, one of the event’s sponsors, was a homeless veteran for about five years after he left the Army in 2002, following time spent on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and stationed in Germany.
He credited the foundation with helping him turn his life around after he left the Army with undiagnosed PTSD, which caused him to experience night terrors, trouble with crowds and “extreme vigilance” to the point of paranoia, which led him to seek his own “chemical treatment,” he said.
After giving him a place to stay, the foundation steered him toward the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“And it was at a NAMI meeting for PTSD that I realized, ‘Oh, I have PTSD and there's other people that have it, and there's treatment for it. And I can … essentially recover, too,’” he said. “And I just began seeking treatment for it and finally went to the (Veterans Administration) and got some counseling, went to the Veterans Service Office and got counseling.”
Now his work and volunteer efforts support a different kind of mission.
“It’s very important to me to give back to the people who helped me, to help the CVAF just to give back … and you know, the community that helped me in so many different ways,” he said. “When I was ready for help, there was plenty of helping hands that were reaching out to help me up.”
For more information about the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, visit www.cavaf.org.