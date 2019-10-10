It had all the normal characters one would expect to see at a court hearing — the judge in his black gown, a deputy district attorney trying the case, the defense lawyer and his client. It had a group of people waiting for their cases to be called.
But this wasn't a normal court hearing. It wasn't in one of the Kern County Superior Court buildings. Instead, court staff set up shop underneath a white tent in Stramler Park and sat behind folding tables dressed in white linens.
And every defendant was a veteran who had misdemeanors or traffic tickets on their record.
At the 21st annual Veterans' Stand Down One-Day Resource Fair on Thursday, 36 veterans who fit that bill had their cases heard by Kern County Superior Court Judge Louie Vega, a veteran himself. The majority of those cases were dismissed and fines were dropped by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Here's how it went down: Each defendant was called before Vega and was represented by Public Defender Robin Walters, a Marine veteran himself. The defendant was then asked to say his or her name and tell their story of military service.
Kern County Deputy District Attorney Craig Smith would then recommend the veteran receive services from Veteran's Affairs or any fines be dismissed in lieu of community service. Those community service hours were mostly completed setting up the resource fair, so the majority of cases were dismissed during the hearing.
The goal is to make sure these 36 veterans stay on the right track and aren't seen at Veterans' Court the following year, according to Vega.
"Once you're done (with community service), your cases are history," Vega said. "We want you to have a clean slate."
Darrell Lloyd, who served in the U.S. Army for 18 months overseas, expressed his gratitude.
"Today is a wonderful day," Lloyd said. "I appreciate everything Kern County is doing for me."
As part of Lloyd's sentence, Vega ordered he receive an assessment from the VA to see what services he needed to stay on the right track. Lloyd's fines were also waived, and a traffic ticket he had was dismissed.
"I'm getting my life in order and being all I can be," Lloyd said, referencing the U.S. Army recruiting slogan "be all you can be" from the 1980s.
U.S. Marines veteran Raymond Ramirez, who completed his community service Wednesday during set-up, also had his cases dismissed. Ramirez, who served from 1975 to 1981, was deployed for 16 months in South Korea, where he trained South Korean Marines.
All of the stories told by each veteran caused other veterans to nod their heads, or perhaps relate to what they were hearing — some even helped each other answer questions about their military occupational specialty, or their job, during service.
Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director of the Housing Authority, emphasized the day was a testament to friendship and brotherhood — not just the veterans' court, but the event as a whole. The park was filled with about 500 veterans, many whom had never met before. They were now sitting down at the same table or walking around side by side, talking about their time in the service and sharing stories.
"It's a day of camaraderie," Kimmel said.
