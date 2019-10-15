The organizers of the Kern County Veterans Day Parade will accept parade entries through Friday.
The parade is Monday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m., with a flag raising ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Veterans Memorial at Truxtun Avenue and S Street. Veterans can enjoy a free breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Post 26, 2020 H St. The breakfast is $5 for the general public.
A lunch and announcements of parade awards will immediately follow the parade at Post 26.
For more information on the parade and entries, visit post26bakersfield.com or call Rick at 932-2448 or Marc at 487-0350.
