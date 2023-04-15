 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Veterans, guardians and this reporter gearing up for Honor Flight Kern County trip

It’s been more than a decade since this reporter boarded an airliner full of World War II veterans to chronicle their three-day journey to Washington, D.C. as part of the first Honor Flight Kern County.

Eleven years after that maiden flight in 2012, I’m going again. The plane leaves Tuesday morning, this time filled with Vietnam veterans and those who served during the Cold War.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases