Veterans find a home in new affordable housing complex

When Thomas Wheeler learned his application for a unit at Bakersfield’s newest affordable housing complex had been accepted, he practically jumped for joy.
The retired groundskeeper and Air Force veteran, who served in Thailand from 1972 to 1973, had struggled to find a place to live that worked with his budget. He and his wife, Angie, currently live in a 364-square-foot studio apartment, so small he said two people cannot pass each other in the kitchen and bedroom areas.
“My wife and I right now are just so excited about getting in here,” Wheeler said. “After I got off the phone I was like, ‘yeah, yeah let’s go!’”
Wheeler was so excited to move in, he showed up a day early to his future home to attend the Thursday grand opening of the Residences at East Hills, an 81-unit affordable housing complex developed by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern. With 44 units set aside for veterans and the remaining units reserved for those who earn below 60 percent of the area’s median income, the new complex is the latest attempt to bring affordable housing to an area that sorely needs it.
Some reports indicate no affordable units are available in northeast Bakersfield, according to Housing Authority Assistant Director Heather Kimmel. The Housing Authority has been working on the more than $20 million project for the last five years, hoping to ease the rental burden on Kern County’s many veterans.
“When you travel across that Kern County line, you see a sign. It says, ‘Kern County: Where we honor veterans,’” Kimmel said during the grand opening ceremony. “This is yet another example of how true that is for our community.”
The Bakersfield-based California Veterans Assistance Foundation has placed 73 veterans on its by-name list, which is typically used to track homelessness.
“We are confident that through the work of our community, through my staff who does an amazing job, that we will get to the point where veterans in our community that need housing, they will knock on our door and we will get them immediately housed,” said Deb Johnson, president and CEO of the foundation.
The Housing Authority’s development falls in line with the state’s goal of constructing more affordable housing so much so that Lourdes Castro Ramírez, secretary of the state’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, woke up at 4 a.m. to catch a flight to Bakersfield for the grand opening.
“The last two years have been very difficult for all of us, from the loss of loved ones to the economic fallout of this pandemic, and we are still not completely out of this pandemic,” she said. “Fundamental to this recovery is our ability to expand affordable housing, our ability to create more housing that is deeply affordable to working families, to families on fixed incomes, to veterans that need that stability and that level of support.”
She added that the state’s budget includes $10 billion for housing and $12 billion to address homelessness.
In Bakersfield, at least a few units of affordable housing are still available. The Housing Authority is still accepting applications for the Residences at East Hills. Rent ranges from $387 to $895 depending on income. The complex features units with between one and three bedrooms.
More information can be found at www.kernha.org.