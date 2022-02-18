Veterans Family Band formed in 2014 by volunteer musicians now in need of new blood

They know the U.S. Navy's "Anchors Aweigh" and the U.S. Marine hymn popularly known as "The Halls of Montezuma." They can play "The Army Goes Rolling Along," and the U.S. Air Force theme, sometimes referred to as "Wild Blue Yonder."
But they also jam on sentimental jazz standards and traditional American melodies, waltzes and marches performed down through the decades.
Formed in Bakersfield in 2014, the all-volunteer Veteran Family Band has performed for years at Pearl Harbor Day remembrances, Veterans Day celebrations and local parades and patriotic holiday events.
But now they need help.
"I think we're down to about eight members now," said Veteran Family Band Director Susan Harlander. "I believe at one time, the band was up to nearly 20 members."
Harlander said she would love to have 25 or even 30 musicians, all joining in on the often rousing selections of songs offered by the band.
But without new blood, new musicians, the band could be in danger of fading away.
As a band that has been made up mostly of older musicians, often in their 70s and 80s, they have lost cherished members to the eternal passage of time, issues such as failing health, relocation and even death.
But those who continue the line do it for those who came before them, and for the pure joy of playing music before an appreciative audience.
"It's satisfying to know people enjoy the music we put out for them," said band trumpet player Paul Petersen. "I just enjoy playing."
It would be a shame, Petersen said, to not be able to continue the legacy that was begun by those who came before him.
U.S. Navy veteran Don Daverin was already 80 when he helped form the Veteran Family Band in Bakersfield in 2014.
With a master's degree in music, Daverin taught band in Washington state public schools and had formerly played in a similar band in Washington state with about 50 members before forming the local group.
Music has a calming, positive effect on servicemen and women returning from active duty, he told The Californian in 2014.
"We are seeing more and more guys coming back (from war) with problems," said Daverin. "Music has been found to be a medicine. ... It's beneficial to their recovery."
The band is made up of military veterans and family members of veterans. Harlander said she doesn't think those requirements are too limiting, as many Americans, even if they are not veterans themselves, have a father or an uncle, a sister or a grandfather who served.
But Marc Sandall, a longtime local advocate for veterans and an organizer of numerous events designed to honor those who served, said maybe it's time the band dropped the "family" requirement.
Sandall has invited the Veterans Family Band to events for years, and he said the volunteer musicians perform an invaluable service to the community.
"Before the band formed, I would use canned music," he said of the songs he piped into events, using CDs or other music formats.
"It sounded good, but it was kind of hollow," he said. "When they started forming the band, I thought, 'Perfect!'"
Sandall noted that the city of Clovis, near Fresno, has nearly 100 members in a similar band. They have no requirement of previous military service, and they need not have a family member who served — a circumstance over which musicians have no control.
"I believe it can grow. I believe it could blossom," Sandall said of the local band.
"We need this legacy to continue," he said. "That music, that sound, it rouses people's emotions.
"I think it brings people together."