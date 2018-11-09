The American Legion Post 26 will recognize veterans with its annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday. The parade, which starts at 10 a.m. downtown, is themed "Ninety-Nine Years of Honoring Our Veterans." Veterans Day originally started in 1919 as Armistice Day, on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The parade will feature American Legion riders, veterans groups, marching bands, floats and more.
The parade starts at 21st and L streets and heads west before turning south on G Street. It then heads east along 20th Street, ending at O Street.
