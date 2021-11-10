Veterans Day memories: Lost POW medal to be united with family of recipient

The mystery began about three years ago when Sue Davis was attending an estate sale in Bakersfield where she found a bronze U.S. military medal still in its original box.
By pure coincidence, the name engraved on the back of the Prisoner of War Medal matched her husband’s name.
It read, "Awarded to James H. Davis for honorable service while a prisoner of war."
She knew it wasn’t her husband's, but she was curious about who this James H. Davis was and why the medal was not in the hands of his family.
"She tried to find a home for it, but couldn't," said Vietnam War veteran Ed Gaede, who volunteers at the nonprofit Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield.
Eventually, the medal made its way to the gallery, where Gaede immediately thought of Bakersfield resident and veterans advocate Karen Galyan, who, earlier this year, helped find the rightful home of a Purple Heart Medal that had also been lost and then found again.
Gaede placed the POW medal in Galyan's care, and the Bakersfield woman reached out to a friend for help, she said.
Using online ancestry searches and help provided by social media, the women were soon able to locate in San Bernardino the great-niece of the World War II veteran from Oildale whose name is engraved on the POW Medal.
Galyan has a heart for those who have served — and those who sometimes suffer as a result.
"I'm a Gold Star mom," she said. "My son died by homicide during a post-traumatic stress episode on April 25, 2017."
That heart-rending loss has driven her to volunteer with or assist organizations that help or honor veterans, including Honor Flight Kern County, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery and her own nonprofit, Cole's Comrades, formed in honor of her son.
"It's a diversion of grief for me," she said. "I can sit back and grieve for my son every day, or I can go out and make a difference."
To be able to connect with Tia Gardner, the great-niece of James Davis, was a thrill.
"It was exciting to find the family so quickly so we can get this medal back to them," Galyan said.
"Their whole family is just in awe of the history."
Indeed, the history — as it is being pieced together by Gaede — is incredible.
U.S. military draft records show a James Hubert Davis, of Oildale, registered for the draft on October 1940 at age 21. U.S. Army enlistment records show the same man enlisted on April 4, 1941 — eight months before the attack on Pearl Harbor — and served in the "Philippine Department."
A Bakersfield Californian photo, likely published in spring 1942 following the fall of Corregidor in the Philippines, notes that Davis was listed as "missing in action," and that the young soldier could very well be among the thousands of prisoners of war held by the Japanese.
"As soon as I saw the medal and his name," Gaede said, "I started digging."
Gaede found evidence that led him to conclude that Davis was part of the infamous Bataan Death March, made up of men captured and forced on an excruciating march littered with the corpses of those who succumbed to their wounds or disease, or who died by the bullets and bayonets of their captors.
Gaede found a Cpl. James Hubert Davis' name on a POW list from a prisoner-of-war camp 30 miles outside of Hiroshima, Japan. Gaede believes Davis survived the march, the horrifying voyage in the hull of a death ship to Japan, and survived again the atomic destruction of Hiroshima and the radiation that followed.
"He must have been one tough dude," Gaede said. "Well, he was from Oildale."
But what happened to him after the war is even less clear.
The website Find-a-Grave shows a former U.S. Army Sgt. James Hubert Davis died on Sept. 30, 1976, at age 57. He is buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Day, Galyan will present the medal to Davis' great-niece at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye and 20th streets. The public is invited.
"We feel it is fitting to get it back to the family on Veterans Day," Galyan said.
Tia Gardner, reached Wednesday at her home in San Bernardino, said several members of her family are driving to Bakersfield on Thursday to accept the medal and represent her great-uncle.
"We were so excited to hear this history," Gardner said. "It's fascinating, it's horrifying, it's humbling."
We all need to give ourselves a moment, she said, to pause and to consider the suffering and the sacrifice these men endured.
"There is so much more than I can put into words," Gardner said of the shock of learning about a relative she knew little about, and the awe as she slowly became aware of the terrible journey he lived through.
The family have been doing their own research, and they know James had three sons. Gardner said if they find living relatives who are closer genetically in the family line, they should rightfully take possession of the medal.
"My dad was in the Navy," she said. "My husband's father was in the Army. We get it."
And now that this long-lost medal has been found, maybe it's a chance to give a forgotten soldier a new life.
"His memory," Gardner said, "deserves a rebirth."