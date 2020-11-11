An estimated 150 people attended Veterans Day ceremonies held Wednesday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery in southwest Bakersfield.
There were uplifting speeches, men dressed in Revolutionary War regalia and a helicopter flyover. There was the raising of a new flag, the singing of the national anthem, the trumpeting of taps, the booming sound of cannons — and one man even yelled out the name of his favorite presidential candidate.
But one of the most moving moments was unplanned, and occurred well away from the crowd as two younger military veterans knelt on either side of a granite gravestone to pay tribute to a friend who didn't come home.
"This is the main reason we came today, to visit our dear friend, Mikie, who died overseas while still serving active duty," said U.S. Navy veteran Vonde Armour, who was there with friend and fellow Navy vet, Gerald N. Declaro, to visit the grave of Miguel C. "Mikie" Romero, who died in 2002 while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
All three had served together as teens in Junior ROTC at Bakersfield High School in the early 1990s. And their close bond clearly remained intact.
Watching the men kneeling in the grass, wiping dust and picking small bits of debris from the surface of the gravestone was to witness a purity of dedication and love. It was as if the reason we hold Veterans Day so dear had unfolded in real time in this small corner of a graveyard in this small corner of a nation.
"We come here to visit him every Veterans Day," Declaro said. "He is one of our own."
Wednesday's ceremony was unique for another reason. More than two dozen granite headstones and bronze plaques were displayed on a grassy area where attendees could see them and read the names carved into the granite and formed into the metal.
The 28 markers are just the beginning of more than 500 slated to arrive over the coming months as part of Operation Headstone, a local effort initiated by Greenlawn, VFW Post 97 and its auxiliary to place markers for military veterans whose graves have remained blank for years, or even decades.
"As I walk through this cemetery, I see people pass by a veteran's unmarked grave and they think no one is there," said Greenlawn President Jim La Mar. "Basically, the person there has been forgotten."
And we can't let that continue, he said.
With help from the Kern County Veterans Service Department, Operation Headstone is requesting markers for 556 unmarked veteran graves. Greenlawn is waiving setting fees and the cost of endowment care to make it happen. They are doing the same for all future veterans.
"I'm thrilled to see it," said Joan Flickinger, who attended Wednesday's event with her husband, retired local physician Dr. Will Flickinger, who was dressed in a replica of a Revolutionary War uniform as part of a presentation by the Sons of the American Revolution.
"I was very surprised to learn there were that many veterans buried without a stone marker," Mrs. Flickinger said.
Earlier, as Saundra Wright sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a large new flag was unfurled by the Bakersfield Young Marines and raised to the top of a newly installed 60-foot flagpole.
It seemed only fitting that the flagpole was named "Freedom."