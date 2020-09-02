A group of war veterans, their family members and supporters gathered in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday morning to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The event was held exactly three-quarters of a century after Japanese military officers and dignitaries signed the articles of surrender aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri, bringing to an end the most destructive and deadliest war in history.
The date was Sept. 2, 1945.
"We have to honor and remember," said longtime veteran advocate Marc Sandall, who helped organize the event.
To fail to remember, Sandall told the gathering, is to fail as a nation.
Organizers were not able to invite the general public to the event — held at the Kern Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue — due to COVID-19 concerns. But thanks to the presence of six veterans of that war, the Veterans Family Band, volunteer help from the California Pinups & Patriots and the Sons of the American Legion, the event succeeded in doing what it was designed to do.
"It's an opportunity to remember and celebrate the achievements of the World War II generation — the greatest generation — so that their example of courage, sacrifice, 'all-in' attitude, and service to our country will continue to inspire future generations," said Lili Marsh, founder of Honor Flight Kern County and downtown Bakersfield's Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.
Behind the gathering, a row of 8-foot-tall glass panels stood silent, etched with the names of nearly 700 Kern County residents who lost their lives in the war. That's more than one serviceman lost every two days for the duration of the war, a stunning casualty rate for a county whose largest city hadn't yet reached 30,000 residents.
One of the honored veterans was Victor Killingsworth, who grew up in Taft and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater. Killingsworth, who turns 100 on Veterans Day, was aboard the USS Artemis off the coast of Iwo Jima when he got word the Marines would be raising a flag atop Mount Suribachi, the island's highest peak.
He grabbed a pair of binoculars and hurried to a spot aboard ship where he could train his binoculars on Suribachi. From his vantage point, the young officer witnessed one of the most iconic scenes of World War II, the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima.
"I feel it was one of the highlights of my life," he said.
Marvin Belcher, who turns 95 Thursday, joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, with the hope of becoming a pilot. Instead, after the teenage airman did some training at Minter Field near Shafter, he was assigned to become a machine gunner in the ball turret that hangs from the belly of a B-17 bomber.
After completing 26 missions over Europe, Belcher returned home to take advantage of the GI Bill, which paid the way through college for millions of servicemen, and changed the face of America in the process.
Before the war, Belcher had picked peaches in Kern County orchards.
The GI Bill "took me off the ladder and into the classroom," he said.
