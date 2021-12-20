'Very long rain event' this week means more good news for southern Sierra snowpack

The oddsmakers in Vegas wouldn't have bet on it — not in a La Niña year.
But on Monday, the southern Sierra Nevada snowpack stood at 102 percent of normal for this time of year, and more valley rain and mountain snow was gift-wrapped for arrival Wednesday, with the giving expected to extend well into Christmas and beyond.
"This is a very long rain event," said Colin McKellar, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station.
Rain is coming to Kern, according to the NWS' Weekly Threat Matrix forecast for Dec. 20-26 — and in Bakersfield and surrounding areas, it's likely to be falling by late morning Wednesday and expected to continue for much of the day Thursday.
"Early Friday morning is when the likelihood of rain goes back below 50 percent," McKellar said.
"On Saturday, Christmas Day, there's a 50- to 60-percent chance (of rain) in the afternoon, tapering to 40 percent going into Sunday," he said.
This is not only good news for the valley, McKellar said, it's good news for the mountains, where a significant portion of the valley's water is stored as snow through the winter months before being released as snowmelt in the spring and summer months.
Will these storms and the storms that preceded them allay fears that we might have to endure another year of drought? La Niña winters tend to be dryer, McKellar said. So there's no guarantee.
But this system of storms is very encouraging, he said.
According to the California Cooperative Snow Surveys reading for Monday, Dec. 20, the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains — a region that includes snow fields that feed the Kern River — was just above normal for this date.
Just as importantly, the amount of water contained in the snowpack was 25 percent of the April 1 end-of-season average.
"The snowpack is an important part of the state's water supply. It naturally stores water during the winter and releases it upon melting in the spring. This provides water to support agricultural, domestic and other uses," the Kern County Farm Bureau said in a news release Monday.
According to the Farm Bureau, melting snow in the Sierra Nevada provides about one-third of California's yearly water supply for agriculture and urban needs.
"This information on the amount of water stored in the snow helps to forecast how much water is available to meet the state's water demands," the Farm Bureau said.
It's impossible to forecast exactly how much snow-water content will be added to the Sierra snowpack by the coming storms, McKellar said. But he thinks it's possible the storms will push snow-water levels to 150 percent of normal for Christmas week.
The first wave of the storms will be warmer, so snow levels are expected to rise to near 9,000 feet, before dropping to 7,000 feet, then 5,000 feet, and on Sunday, plummeting to pass levels, about 3,000 feet.
"Very high elevations could get up to eight feet of snow," he said.