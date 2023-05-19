 Skip to main content
Verizon invests in network improvements to boost its coverage, speed, capacity in Bakersfield

Verizon this week announced substantial upgrades to its Bakersfield mobile network as part of a years-long redesign intended to extend local coverage, speed and capacity.

The cellular service carrier said in a news release Tuesday it has deployed new cell sites that add capacity on its fiber optic cables and increase the bandwidth of its local network to support new services such as wireless internet service for residential and business customers.

