Verizon invests in network improvements to boost its coverage, speed, capacity in Bakersfield

Verizon this week announced substantial upgrades to its Bakersfield mobile network as part of a years-long redesign intended to extend local coverage, speed and capacity.
The cellular service carrier said in a news release Tuesday it has deployed new cell sites that add capacity on its fiber optic cables and increase the bandwidth of its local network to support new services such as wireless internet service for residential and business customers.
Its engineers in Bakersfield have rolled out 5G Ultra Wideband throughout the area, Verizon’s release said, deploying the service at 88 percent of local cell sites, in addition to adding five new macro cell sites and a number of small cells around the city.
The company said that besides increasing its C-band spectrum, it is also widening access to high speeds and greater capacity by deploying 5G service using what’s called Millimeter Wave spectrum.
“By the end of the year, customers in Bakersfield will be able to take advantage of even more spectrum as it becomes available for 5G Ultra Wideband,” it stated.