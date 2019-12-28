A teenager suffered major injuries Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 7:30 p.m., the release said, an unidentified 16-year-old was crossing outside a crosswalk about three blocks east of Mount Vernon Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west. It says the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the release stated.
Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, BPD stated, adding that its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at 327-7111.
