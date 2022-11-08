 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Various ballot initiatives too early to call

20221109-bc-pollinglocations

Signs direct voters toward a polling location in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County voters mulled three local ballot measures and school bonds this election season that will impact how county government runs, the future leadership of local public safety agencies and funding school functions. 

Residents appeared to accept imposing term limits on the Kern County Board of Supervisors though the county’s sales tax measure didn’t have an overwhelming majority for either side. Initial results also show school bond measures may be on their way to passing.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget