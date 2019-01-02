Many of us think of New Year's Day as a clean slate, a new beginning, another chance for a great year. Maybe the best year ever.
But hate knows no date.
For Dixie Brewer, the owner of In Your Wildest Dreams consignment store in downtown Bakersfield, 2019 began with ugly, hate-filled words spray-painted across the windows, walls, sidewalk and door of her shop at 716 19th St., in a part of downtown some have nicknamed Eastchester.
"It was very disappointing, very heartbreaking," Brewer said as she stood in her store Wednesday morning. Not far away, an employee painted over an anti-gay slur sprayed on the shop's front door.
Most of the paint was covered over or cleaned up in a matter of hours. But the cost of the crime may be measured less in dollars than in a sense of personal violation, and lost peace of mind.
After looking at her video surveillance footage, Brewer believes the man who tagged her business at about 7 p.m. Tuesday is the same man who squirted glue into the lock of her front door last November.
But he's not the same man who broke in last Sunday, leaving Brewer no choice but to use plywood to temporarily seal her door.
"I love it here," Brewer said of her downtown location. "I still think it was a good move."
But she's adding more cameras to her security system.
After nearly two decades in business, the entrepreneur thinks downtown is the right fit for her business, which for years was located on 18th Street near the Padre Hotel — until her move in 2017.
Bakersfield Police Detective Timothy Berchtold, acting as spokesman for the department, said it's too early to say whether the vandalism will be classified as a hate crime, a type of crime that can lead to enhanced criminal penalties.
But Brewer said the officers who were in her store investigating the vandalism Wednesday were definitely treating the incident as a hate crime.
"That's how the BPD wrote it up," she said. "The (police have) been very good to us. The message in general, (the) slurs and words are pure hate."
According to California Penal Code, those found guilty of hate crimes may face additional punishment for harming, threatening or harassing someone because of the person's disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.
It's important to note that an incident may still be classified as a hate crime in California even if it turns out that the victim didn't have one of the characteristics listed, as long as the perpetrator believed the victim was part of one of the listed groups.
Terri Sunderman, the managing partner at Central Park Antique Mall across the street from Brewer's store, said she's been there six years.
"About three years ago, these things started happening more rampantly," she said.
"Someone broke a window — that cost $2,500 to replace — to take a bike without a chain and flat tires," she said.
It's the kind of expense that can mean the difference between a bad month and a decent profit, she said.
"We're all small businesses here," she said.
The police can't get there fast enough or often enough to make much of a difference, she said. Not long ago, she had to lock customers inside the store to keep an aggressive man out.
"They curse you out. They can get volatile," she said of the "street people," who she characterized as a bigger problem than the truly homeless.
"More police presence would be nice, but I understand there aren't enough officers," Sunderman said. "Without help we are left to our own means."
In the meantime, Brewer is choosing to accentuate the positive. A suspect has been arrested in connection to the Sunday break-in. Business is good. And 2019 is full of possibility.
"For me, we just got it out of the way," she said of the vandalism. "I think it's going to be a great year."
