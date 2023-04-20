Vandalism at Kern Veterans Memorial shocks advocates

Officials and advocates alike were shocked and disheartened by vandalism that happened sometime Wednesday night at the Kern County Veterans Memorial in downtown Bakersfield.
One of the five panels at the memorial at Truxtun Avenue and S Street was smashed, leaving shards of glass across the memorial site outside the Bakersfield Welcome Center. The upper left corner of the back panel serves as a protective barrier for the front side, which carries the names of Kern County-born U.S. military personnel killed during service to the country.
“The understory is, in my opinion: It's a pretty sad state of affairs,” said Andrew Wahrenbrock, who chairs the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation and oversaw the site’s construction. “To have done something like that is sacrilegious and shouldn't happen in a normal world, but it did.”
Wahrenbrock said Bakersfield police, who are investigating, told him the act may have been caught on camera from a nearby traffic stop.
It will cost $300 to $500 to replace the shattered back panel at the memorial that was built in 2017, after efforts to raise funds and create a plan for the project began in 2003.
“The city reaches out when the memorial is out of sorts,” said Wahrenbrock, referring to past vandalism, such as when the U.S. flag was stolen in 2019.
Employees from the Bakersfield Welcome Center declined requests for comment and referred inquiries to the city. The city also denied a request for comment, referring to the Bakersfield Police Department on the matter.
“The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism,” Sgt. Robert Pair wrote in a Thursday news release. “Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.”
Unlike the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Jastro Park, this site honors veterans from every major conflict between World War I and the War in Iraq.