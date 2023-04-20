 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Vandalism at Kern Veterans Memorial shocks advocates

Officials and advocates alike were shocked and disheartened by vandalism that happened sometime Wednesday night at the Kern County Veterans Memorial in downtown Bakersfield.

One of the five panels at the memorial at Truxtun Avenue and S Street was smashed, leaving shards of glass across the memorial site outside the Bakersfield Welcome Center. The upper left corner of the back panel serves as a protective barrier for the front side, which carries the names of Kern County-born U.S. military personnel killed during service to the country.

Coronavirus Cases