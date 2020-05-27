For the second time in two weeks, Jim Burke Ford was vandalized.
Damage to vehicles and glass windows from the early Monday morning incident is estimated at $50,000, according to a news release from the dealership.
Additionally, the dealership believes the suspect is the same vandal who caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damage on May 10.
“We are confident the vandal will be apprehended,” said Dan Hay, president and owner of the dealership, in a news release.
“In the meantime, we want to prevent further damage to our property and that of our neighbors by notifying the public of the incident and requesting their assistance in identifying the perpetrator and notifying the police as to his whereabouts.”
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at the dealership at 4:41 a.m., yet when they arrived four minutes later, the suspect was gone, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley. BPD is still reviewing the surveillance footage to determine if this was done by the same May 10 suspect, McCauley said.
“We don’t want to be guessing right now but (whether or not it is the same suspect) is something that we’ll definitely be looking into,” McCauley said.
Kern Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect's identification and arrest, according to BPD on May 18.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective R. Clark at 326-3858.
(1) comment
This seems to be very targeted. Do they have issues with past clients or employees? Time to dig deeper.
