Who would shoot the windows out at a county library, where knowledge and dreams are still free for the borrowing?
Someone would.
Several windows at the southwest branch of the Kern County Library remained boarded over Tuesday — and others held together with duct tape — after a vandal or vandals apparently used an air rifle earlier this month to damage seven windows at the Ming Avenue branch.
"Police believe it was a BB gun or an air rifle," said Jasmin LoBasso, a spokeswoman for the county library system.
There's no estimate yet of the cost to replace the seven tinted windows, but some of them appear to be 5-feet to 6-feet square.
"We're really committed to keeping this space safe," LoBasso said.
The Ming Avenue location, adjacent to upscale Haggin Oaks and The Marketplace shopping center, not only loans books, but also carries CDs, DVDs and other media offering music, movies, documentaries, audio books and more.
Many on a Facebook page about the incident were outraged, wondering why anyone would do violence against something so good as a public library.
Rafael Moreno, librarian and Southwest branch supervisor, said the gun vandalism happened on Oct. 4, a Friday night, sometime between closing at 5 p.m. and 9:30 or 10 p.m. when the custodial crew arrived.
In order to shoot five windows on the west side of the building, the shooter or shooters would likely have had to enter the parking lot, apparently with the intention to do harm to the building. Two windows on the Ming Avenue side of the building — impossible to hit from the parking lot — were also shattered by air rifle fire, Moreno said.
"They had to come into the parking lot at night," he said.
"What really bothers me is that two windows were in the children's area," Moreno said.
The area is a place where parents like to let their children relax and just be kids exploring the wonder of literature. And the idea that a child might be cut by a small shard of glass did not sit well with Moreno.
"Everyone was here (the following Saturday morning)," he said, "and we all came together to clean up the area."
Meanwhile on the Facebook post, someone said despite the senselessness of such an action, we repair, rebuild, fight back — and always the good triumphs.
One can hope.
