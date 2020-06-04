A statue outside a Wasco church suffered substantial vandalism Thursday night.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1129 Ninth St., reported on Facebook Thursday that someone damaged its Sacred Heart statue at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
An image posted online showed the statue missing its head and arms. Pieces of the white statue were seen strewn on a pedestal below the statue.
A spokesman for the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon the agency had opened an investigation of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.