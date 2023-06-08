Medify Air - MA-25_500008759

Air Purifiers are being distributed to select communities across the Central Valley, as part of a program by the region's air pollution control district to improve residential air quality.  

 Courtesy of San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District

Residents across the Central Valley are encouraged to claim free air purifiers as part of a relaunching by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District of its Clean Air Rooms Program, which looks to promote better breathing in the home.

“Smoke from severe wildfires can inundate the Valley and make its way into homes, causing health impacts to our most vulnerable residents,” said Samir Sheikh, executive director of the Valley Air District.

