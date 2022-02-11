Valley temps to drop from nearly 20 degrees above normal to 10 degrees below normal

It was just last month that the National Weather Service in Hanford described Bakersfield's rainfall pattern this season as a roller coaster.
The roller-coaster metaphor appears to be just as apt this week when discussing the ups and downs in temperatures expected to affect the southern San Joaquin Valley this weekend and into next week.
"It's going to be a roller coaster of temperatures," said Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at the weather service's regional station in Hanford.
The NWS and other weather forecasters are predicting high temperatures to rise into the low- to mid-80s on Saturday, and ease off only slightly on Sunday and Monday, while keeping the daily highs in the 80s.
"Normal high temperatures this time of year (in Bakersfield) are 63 to 64 degrees," Molina said.
That places us as much as 20 degrees above normal, the meteorologist said.
"We still have the (high-pressure) ridge over us," Molina said Friday. "Saturday will be kind of the peak."
High temps could reach 83 to 85 on Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will moderate slightly while remaining unseasonably warm, then — boom! — a storm is expected to hit California early Tuesday, causing temperatures to plummet some 30 degrees, bringing jacket weather back to Bakersfield.
In a matter of hours, valley temperatures will drop from nearly 20 degrees above normal to 10 degrees below normal.
The wide range, from low- to mid-80s over the weekend to a high of 55 degrees Tuesday with a chance of rain, is not that unusual, not with the introduction of a low-pressure system.
Unfortunately for the region's water problems, Molina said the storm is expected to release most of its moisture in Northern California — an outcome Bakersfield has experienced countless times before.
"We are on the tail-end of the storm," Molina said.
Still, Bakersfield could see some rain, he said, but precipitation is more likely in the mountain areas.
"We're not really looking at a big storm in the Kern County mountains," he said. "Just a few inches of snow.
The Grapevine could get a "dusting" of snow early Tuesday, but with the days getting longer, he doesn't expect it to stick for long.
On Wednesday, the storm "lifts to Nevada," Molina said.