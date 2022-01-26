Valley Strong's 28th branch opens in Porterville; 3 more launches planned this year

Valley Strong Credit Union launched its 28th location this week with the opening Monday of a full-service branch in Porterville, including a drive-thru and a 24-hour ATM that extend the market share and geographical reach of Kern County's largest locally based financial institution.
The new office at 745 N. Newcomb St. will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Following a string of mergers and new branch openings, the kickoff furthers Bakersfield-based Valley Strong's plan to fill in its growing presence in the Tulare and Kings counties area north to Stockton, President and CEO Nick Ambrosini said Wednesday.
"We feel that this continues on what we've historically done very well with in Kern County, and our plan is basically to continue to fill up in the Central Valley," Ambrosini said. "The markets we now exist in have been extremely welcoming to our brand and we expect it to be extremely prosperous as we continue to go forward."
Next week Valley Strong plans to open an office in central Visalia that will serve as a retail branch and business banking hub offering mortgage lending to homebuyers in Tulare and Kings counties.
The credit union expects to open branches later this year in Dinuba and Hanford. The precise timing of the launches is hard to determine, Ambrosini said, because of construction uncertainties related to supply-chain headaches.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday is scheduled to include raffles, a remote radio broadcast, a tack truck lunch and a performance by the Monache Jazz Band.