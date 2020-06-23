Valley Strong Credit Union has received a 2020 Telly “Bronze Award” in the category of “Non-Broadcast; General – Corporate Image” for its brand video which was showcased to team members during its renaming initiative.
The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.
Valley Strong was rebranded in February to reflect the organization’s expansion beyond Kern County and desire to serve more people in the region.
“We are honored to be recognized for our rebranding and marketing efforts,” said Steve Renock, president/CEO of Valley Strong. “Changing the name of our organization was not something we took lightly, so being acknowledged for the hard work and determination that went into this process is truly gratifying.”
The Telly Awards attract more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Adult Swim, the BBC, Condé Nast, Complex Networks, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio, and Ogilvy & Mather.
The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners
