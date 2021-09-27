Valley Strong ready to take on second new credit union this year

Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union has all but cemented its place as one of the largest organizations of its kind in California with an announcement Monday that members of Stockton-based Financial Center Credit Union have joined regulators in approving a union of the two institutions.
A morning news release issued on both credit unions' behalf indicated about six of every seven members of Financial Center who weighed in on the transaction voted in favor of it. The deal is set to be finalized Friday.
Only the Valley Strong name will carry on as the combined organization moves toward full integration by early next year. The two credit unions predicted a smooth merger process.
As Valley Strong's second merger or acquisition this year, the arrangement advances its previously disclosed plan to expand across the valley. Bringing Financial Center under its umbrella expands Valley Strong to $3.5 billion in assets, 210,000 members and 27 branches from Lodi to Tehachapi.
Financial Center comes aboard in a financially stronger position than did Fairfield-based Solano First Federal Credit Union. Both are considered strategically helpful to Valley Strong, formerly Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, as it looks to grow in size — geographically and by total assets — so it can thrive over the long term.
The Stockton-based credit union has grown to serve more than 30,000 members with about $646 million in assets since its founding in 1954.
Financial Center President and CEO Michael P. Duffy said in Monday's release that the union of the two credit unions allows the Stockton organization to achieve its goals faster than it could on its own.
"We recognize merger critics may point to our healthy capital and ask why we didn't just opt to go it alone," he stated. "That was of course the first consideration. But the reality is, we do the same things for the same reasons so why not eliminate redundancy and grow faster and better together?"
Valley Strong President and CEO Nicholas "Nick" Ambrosini also voiced support for mergers as a path toward collaboration and shared success.
"I am steadfast in my belief that mergers, when done for the right reasons, are one strategy that allows us to deliver ultimate value to members, communities and team members," he said in the release.
The two credit unions added that they expect to open two additional branches by the end of 2021.