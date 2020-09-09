Valley Strong Credit Union announced Wednesday it will resume regular business operations at all of its locations, including reopening branch lobbies closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Monday.
"In doing this, Valley Strong will continue to exercise social distancing measures and monitor the ever-changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Kern County," the Bakersfield-based financial institution said in a news release.
"Any and all future actions will be based upon information provided by the Centers for Disease Control as well as other government agencies," the release continued. It directed its membership to a list of bank branches online at valleystrong.com/branches.
Valley Strong, Kern's largest financial institution with 10 branches and more than 150,000 members, noted it operates a phone contact center open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily as well as online, mobile and automated phone banking services.
