Valley Strong defends donations to foundation in Stockton merger

Sometimes the biggest acts of generosity catch the most flak.
As part of its merger last year with a smaller but financially stronger peer based in Stockton, Valley Strong Credit Union pledged $2.5 million over 10 years to a private foundation set up last year to fund philanthropy in San Joaquin County.
That helped set off a former federal regulator who blogs about credit unions. Since October, he has denounced the arrangement as an improper use of members' money, though his bigger argument is that leadership at the other credit union shouldn't have given $10 million last year to the same foundation that will receive and disburse Valley Strong's donations.
There is no evidence anyone broke laws; indeed, state and federal regulators have stood by their approval of the merger. The matter basically comes down to the former federal regulator, originally inspired by an online comment, questioning the judgment of two leadership teams and members of the credit union that voted to join Valley Strong after being made aware of the details.
Credit Union Times and CU Today published news stories about the kerfuffle last month after the blogger, Chip Filson, called on regulators to claw back the $10 million given to the foundation by the institution being folded into Valley Strong, called Financial Center Credit Union.
With no sign any money will have to be returned, the situation looks more like an irritant for Valley Strong than an impediment to its continued expansion across the Central Valley.
Valley Strong President and CEO Nick Ambrosini remains indignant nonetheless. He said by email the credit union gives out millions of dollars per year in scholarship money and donations to nonprofits, and last year alone it pledged $3 million to higher education.
"Any attempt at discrediting Valley Strong's commitment and philanthropic spirit for the community is not only an attack on Valley Strong but is a shameful disservice to our community," Ambrosini stated.
That hasn't stopped Filson, formerly with the National Credit Union Administration, from asserting the yearly payments of $250,000 to the foundation amount to an inappropriate financial incentive. He alleges they enable FCCU's former chief executive to "continue to do his PR deeds, you know, with — I hate to say this — with the members' money."
"It feels like an inducement," Filson said, adding that because credit unions are tax-exempt the foundation seems unnecessary. "I've never seen this kind of payment for 10 years for an organization that has no substantial connection to Valley Strong."
Valley Strong officials firmly deny the payment agreement was an inducement.
"Unequivocally no, and any suggestion made by an irrelevant blogger who is no longer even working in the credit union movement should be taken as what it is," Vice President of Culture & Communication Jim Lawitz said by email, "the opinion of a man with an axe to grind toward credit union mergers."
Valley Strong Chairman Larry Reider took offense as well. He noted FCCU members voted to approve the merger by a wide margin last fall. He sees the private foundation, called FCCU2 Foundation, as allowing for continued giving and support in San Joaquin County.
"To me, in his blog he questions the integrity and honesty of our organization," Reider said by email. "We have become the great organization we are because of our reputation for integrity and honesty over the last 80 plus years."
The Stockton-based institution was one of two credit unions that merged into Valley Strong last year as part of its continuing expansion drive. FCCU had some 30,000 members who now represent about 14 percent of Valley Strong's roll. Founded in 1954, FCCU has been well-capitalized for years.
FCCU's assets totaled $635 million immediately prior to the merger — following the $10 million foundation payment and after a separate sum of $15 million was divided among members of the credit union. By comparison, Valley Strong's at that time came to $2.4 billion.
The merger, though consummated Oct. 1 following regulatory approvals, isn't expected to be in full effect until May. When the two do become fully integrated, members of both credit unions are expected to benefit, though not in the same way.
Former FCCU members gain access to a larger pool of services and potentially more and better loans. On the other hand, the greater financial benefit will go to Valley Strong, whose capital ratio picked up 0.71 point under the deal to reach a healthy 9.32 percent — and excess capital of more than $24 million.
Much of Filson's criticism is aimed at FCCU's longtime president and CEO, Michael Duffy. Filson accuses him of padding the credit union's financial reserves over a period of many years instead of lending more money to members.
Duffy now has a dual role: He serves as CFO for FCCU2 and as chief advocacy officer at Valley Strong, which said Duffy's duties include engaging on state and federal legislation and regulations.
Duffy did not respond to requests for comment. But he told other reporters he does not plan to collect a salary at the foundation.
Foundations affiliated with credit unions are not uncommon. Neither is there a standard structure for bringing together two peer institutions.
California Credit Union League President and CEO Diana Dykstra sided with Duffy, who she has known for years and whose work in San Joaquin County she praised.
She expressed confidence the foundation will keep the money in Stockton and benefit the community there.
"Chip (Filson) is throwing an honorable man under the bus," she said in an emailed statement. "I think it's honorable what Michael did."
Filson said he originally became curious about the merger after reading an online comment by former FCCU member Frederick Butterworth, who last year urged fellow members to vote against the merger. Butterworth wrote on an NCUA website he thought the $10 million should have been given to members instead of the foundation.
Lawitz at Valley Strong said the payments to FCCU2 Foundation are an investment and service to Valley Strong's members in San Joaquin County, advancing and supporting their needs.
Extensive planning and due diligence go into exploring a potential merger, he added. The first questions for Valley Strong are whether a marriage makes sense and whether it aligns with the credit union's strategic objectives.
If it does, Lawitz said, Valley Strong asks itself if the merger is better for members, if it retains team members and if it can ensure the community doesn't get left behind.