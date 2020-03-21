In the wake of the new coronavirus, and the request of the state of California for essential services to remain open, Valley Strong Credit Union will continue to serve the public. However, some branches will see changes.
Branches in Delano, downtown Bakersfield, Mt. Vernon Avenue, Coffee Road and Tehachapi will offer full service to the public, with additional protections to safeguard team members, according to a credit union news release.
Branches on Allen Road, Buena Vista Road, Ming Avenue, Panama Lane and Stockdale Highway will convert to drive-up service only.
All drive-up services will open at 8 a.m. The Stockdale Highway location will also offer drive-up service on Saturday.
For more information, visit valleystrong.com/locations or call the business banking line at 661-833-7530 or the home loan center at 661-833-7926.
