Valley Strong Credit Union has awarded $100,000 in assistance to 55 local nonprofit
organizations impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
“Local nonprofit entities serve a vital role in our community,” said Steve Renock,
President/CEO for Valley Strong. “It is our hope this small gesture will serve as a way to
ensure essential activities assisting our local citizens continue during these
unprecedented times.”
Nonprofit entities receiving assistance can be found at valleystrong.com/relieffund.
