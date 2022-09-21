 Skip to main content
Valley Strong applies to form local CDFI helping underserved small businesses

In a potential boon for Kern's small business community, Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union has filed an application to open the county's second locally based community development financial institution.

Valley Strong's CDFI, if approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, would set up a revolving loan fund that could tap a wealth of financial sources that are otherwise inaccessible to startups and local business owners overlooked by conventional lenders.

