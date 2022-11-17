 Skip to main content
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

Valley Strong Credit Union

Valley Strong Credit Union announced the opening Wednesday of this branch at 1425 W. El Monte Way in Dinuba. It is the Bakersfield-based institution's 31st branch.

 Photo courtesy Valley Strong Credit Union

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield.

Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in existing markets rather than push its geographical bounds, as it has done largely through mergers and acquisitions since kicking off a rebranding and expansion drive in early 2020.

