Kern County’s largest locally based financial institution announced Tuesday it will merge with a much smaller credit union based in the Bay Area.
Pending approval by regulators and members, the merger between Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union and Fairfield's Solano First Federal Credit Union is expected to build a new organization with combined assets of $2.4 billion, more than 160,000 members and 21 branches.
The deal is part of a years-old consolidation trend. It follows about a year after the local organization, formerly known as Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, rebranded and expanded for the first time outside the county; it now has offices in Tulare and Kings counties.
Valley Strong's name is expected to be applied across both organizations.
Valley Strong has $2.2 billion in assets, more than 150,000 members and 18 branches, while Solano First has more than $175 million in assets and almost 10,000 members.
“After several months of working side by side to analyze the value of partnering with Solano First, the Valley Strong Board of Directors and I feel that combining our two organizations allows us to further our mission of helping people and communities prosper,” said Valley Strong's executive vice president and CFO, Nick Ambrosini, who will become CEO July 1.
Added Mike Warrell, Solano First's president and CEO: “Merging with Valley Strong allows us to provide enhanced capabilities, more robust products and service offerings, and other significant benefits to our Members, our team members, and the communities we serve.”
