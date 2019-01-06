Valley Republic Bank by the numbers

The most recent federal data, from Sept. 30, 2018, show Valley Republic Bank doing significantly better than most similar banks of the same size.

0 Number of loans or leases 90 days or more past due, a gauge of credit quality. (Lower's better)

44 Average among Valley Republic's banking peers

14.98% Return on average equity, a key measure of overall performance and profitability. (Higher's better.)

11.53% Return on average equity among VRB's banking peers

16.41% Valley Republic's growth in total assets, a measure of financial progress. (Higher's better.)

7.52% Growth among VRB's banking peers.

1.8% Efficiency, as measured by non-interest expense as a share of average assets. (Lower's better)

2.8% Efficiency among VRB's banking peers

79% Share of lending portfolio in real estate loans

14% Share of lending portfolio in commercial loans

4.4% Share of lending portfolio in agricultural loans

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council