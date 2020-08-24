Bakersfield-based Valley Republic Bank announced Monday it plans to donate a total of $150,000 to members of Kern County's nonprofit community.
The donations will go to local charities that have been impacted by COVID-19 and which help groups classified as low or moderate incomes, the bank said in a news release.
Names of potential recipient organizations were not disclosed.
"We hope this significant monetary donation will provide assistance to our local nonprofit community during these trying times," the release stated.
