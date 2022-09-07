 Skip to main content
Valley Plaza says work continues on furniture store at former Sears

The former Sears at Valley Plaza mall, pictured here before its closure in 2018, is planned to be occupied by a furniture store.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The signs have come down and there's no sign of activity from outside the store, but evidently it's too soon to count out the Fresno-based furniture retailer that leased space last year at the former Sears location at Valley Plaza.

A mall representative said Wednesday that work continues on the 122,016-square-foot space leased by Quality Furniture Direct. She was unable to provide an estimate when the store would open but said, "it's going to be a while."

