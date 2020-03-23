Beginning Monday evening at 7 p.m., Valley Plaza Mall will be closed indefinitely in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Kern County.
According to a mall spokesperson, the interior of the mall will be closed while stores with entrances on the outside of the mall have the option to remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.