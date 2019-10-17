The 2nd annual Valley Fever Symposium will be held at Bakersfield College on Friday, according to a press release.
The symposium will be hosted by M.E.Ch.A. de Bakersfield College. It will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at room FA-30, according to the release.
The event will discuss the Valley Fever epidemic and the affects it's had in the community. Free food, raffles, giveaways, and much more will be provided. Headset equipment will also be available to Spanish-speaking participants, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.