Developing a drug that could provide better treatment for severe cases of Valley fever isn't cheap.
In fact, millions of dollars have been put into the development and manufacturing of NikkomycinZ, which has proven itself to be effective in the treatment of Valley fever.
That's according to David Larwood, CEO of Valley Fever Solutions and son of Tom Larwood, known for his pioneering efforts to develop a vaccine or cure for Valley fever.
He was awarded a $100,000 check Friday afternoon at an event hosted by board members of the Valley Fever Americas Foundation at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
But $100,000 doesn't go far in the drug research field, Larwood said. Millions of additional dollars are needed to even kick-start a human drug trial within the next 30 months.
"We have a drug that could be more effective than the current drugs," Larwood said. "This drug has a lot of potential. This is a catalytic gift."
That $100,000 donation is going to support a "critical" study of NikZ in mice that have been exposed to Valley fever, Larwood said. If the study is successful, as Larwood is expecting it to be, there will be more opportunities for government funding and investments from the private sector to fund NikZ.
"We hope (this study) may provide an avenue of relief for thousands of people with serious Valley fever who need better treatment," Larwood said. "This study will provide a roadmap and important motivation for this additional support, which is critical in order for us to bring NikZ to our communities."
Valley fever is a respiratory disease that is often harmless but is sometimes deadly. It killed six people and infected nearly 3,000 in Kern County in 2017, the highest number of diagnosed cases since 1992, according to local public health officials.
