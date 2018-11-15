Kern Health Systems donated $100,000 to the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical on Wednesday.
The donation was given during a board of governors meeting. Funding will help the Valley Fever Institute increase education and awareness.
"This donation is a testament to the shared mission of Kern Medical and Kern Health Systems. Together we work to improve the health and well being of the residents of Kern County," said Kern Medical Chief Executive Officer Russell Judd in a statement.
Funding will also help clinical drug development, prevention, immunology and immunizations.
"We are honored to support Kern Medical's Valley Fever Institute and their important work that will benefit both Kern Family Health Care members and the Kern County community," said Kern Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Dough Hayward.
