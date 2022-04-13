Valley Fever Institute creates support group to educate, ease pain for patients

A mystery illness struck Larry D. Williams in December 2017.
Williams lost roughly 30 pounds in three weeks, though he engulfed about 10 meals in a day. As a veteran and leader of an active lifestyle, the now-56-year-old felt imprisoned once his skin started shedding and he no longer left his house. Deep depression overtook him as medical professionals struggled to name the culprit, he said.
“It was a lot to go through,” said Williams, who thought he was dying.
Finally, a diagnosis arrived in January 2018: valley fever. The catch: Williams had never heard of it.
Williams wondered if he was the first one to get it. No friends or family knew anything about it, either, he said. Williams felt crazy until he started attending a virtual support group hosted by the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, which takes place every second Wednesday of the month.
There, he found a network of people enduring similar circumstances or who had contracted a deadlier form of the illness.
“I finally talked to someone who doesn’t think I’m crazy,” said Williams, who lives in Barstow. He added, “It was just like taking medication.”
Rob Purdie, a patient and program development coordinator and moderator of the support group, said attendees of the support group reside across the country where the threat of valley fever does not loom. He aims to clear any misconceptions about infection and offer patients stories about similar circumstances in the support group.
“It’s a misunderstood disease,” Purdie said. “Even in areas where it's known, people don't necessarily fully understand it.”
Most people may have a sickness for three days, or must isolate for 10 days after catching COVID-19, he said. With valley fever, patients are unaware that treatment can last for three to six months. Complete recovery can then take one year, which is “eye-opening” and “completely life-changing” for these patients, Purdie said.
Dr. Arash Heidari, associate medical director of Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical and a clinical professor of medicine at UCLA, said the illness doesn’t leave any aspect of life untouched, such as mental health, behavior, energy level, income and relationships. Support groups help these patients cope with these changes, he added.
Valley fever begins when fungal spores germinate in the lungs and then spread to other organs. If the infection goes undetected, the spores can settle into different organs and cause permanent damage, Heidari said.
Furthermore, a patient may experience trauma before and after the infection, he added.
“It’s controllable, but not curable,” Heidari said.
Typically, on Wednesdays, Purdie runs either a structured session or opens the floor to anyone. As a valley fever patient himself, Purdie will often share his own story to jumpstart conversations. Physicians also inform attendees of the latest developments in medicine, he said.
Most people seek information about the impact of the illness and how their life can change. Purdie tells them immune systems vary from person to person, which alters the fungus’ effects on the body.
Wednesday’s support group, launched in 2019, is open to families of the patients as well, Purdie said, because the illness can alter relationships with loved ones. He tells those infected these feelings won't last forever.
“It's a roller coaster,” he added. “It's OK to not be happy. It's OK to not have the motivation right now.”
Purdie wants the support group to provide hope amid difficulty. Williams, though he has healed, returned Wednesday to share his story and be a resource for those struggling.
“That’s my mission,” Williams said. “The rest of my life, that’s what I will be doing.”