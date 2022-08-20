 Skip to main content
Valley fever cases up, deaths decline in 2021

The Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical released this week valley fever case and death statistics for 2021, which indicate that the number of cases rose over the last year but the number of deaths declined.

“Valley fever is endemic in Kern County, meaning that disease is found naturally in the soil in many parts of Kern County,” said Brynn Carrigan, the county public health director.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

