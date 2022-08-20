Valley fever cases up, deaths decline in 2021

The Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical released this week valley fever case and death statistics for 2021, which indicate that the number of cases rose over the last year but the number of deaths declined.
“Valley fever is endemic in Kern County, meaning that disease is found naturally in the soil in many parts of Kern County,” said Brynn Carrigan, the county public health director.
There were 3,045 cases and 33 deaths from valley fever in 2021, while there were 2,954 cases in 2020, but 40 deaths from valley fever that year.
The numbers indicate a stark rise over the last eight years. In 2013, there were 1,724 cases, or 198.45 incidences per 100,000 people. That number jumped to 3,045 cases, or 330.74 incidences per 100,000 residents in 2021.
The health department also released an interactive dashboard this week, which breaks down case and death numbers.
October, November and December are the months with the highest case counts. In 2021, 828 cases were recorded among Hispanic people, 510 cases in white people, 113 cases in Black people and 62 cases in Asian people. Cases among men tallied 1,649 and cases among women totaled 1,392.
Royce Johnson, medical director at the Valley Fever Institute, said that number is likely higher, as there are also a number of people who don’t realize they have valley fever. If a person has flu- or pneumonia-like symptoms for more than two weeks, it’s a good idea to get tested for valley fever, he said.
Valley fever infects patients who breathe in coccidioidomycosis, a fungus that grows naturally in soil. Also known as cocci, the spores — invisible to the naked eye — get into the atmosphere when dust kicks up into the air and into a person’s lungs.
In about 60 percent of patients, cocci settles into the lungs and causes no harm, Johnson said.
Of the other 40 percent of people who get sick, 30 percent of them do not get diagnosed, he added. Many of them may attribute their symptoms to pneumonia, the flu or COVID-19.
Only about 10 percent of patients get diagnosed, though most of these people are “destined to get well,” with or without treatment, Johnson said. These people will have coughs, fevers, aches and chills. Some will develop severe pneumonia and get placed into the intensive care unit.
About 1 percent of people with valley fever will die from the disease, as it can spread throughout the body: In about half of those patients, it will spread to the brain; in the other half, it could spread mostly to bones, joints and their skin.
The COVID-19 pandemic also changed how people interact with health care and could have resulted in missed or delayed valley fever diagnosis, said Paul Rzucidlo, an epidemiologist with the health department.
There is no vaccine or therapeutic treatment to prevent valley fever, said Kimberly Hernandez, division director of health services at the health department. Wearing an N95 mask can help to filter air, and people should avoid areas with dirt on windy days. Spores germinate in fields of untouched dirt, not backyards or tilled farmlands, experts said.
But there are many more antifungal treatments for valley fever than years ago, Johnson said.
A person doesn’t have to be native to Kern County, or the southwestern United States, to be at risk of contracting the virus. Even those passing through this county can catch it, Johnson said. Even sea otters have inhaled the spores because those particles can float miles away, he noted.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.