Valley Children's Healthcare will launch a new Facebook Live series on COVID-19 and children starting Monday so parents and families can ask questions and get answers from the health network's pediatrics specialists. The first segment of “Valley Children’s Virtual Health Series” will take place at 2 p.m.
In announcing the series, Valley Children's is also encouraging parents to be aware of a new syndrome believed to be connected to COVID-19 in children.
Valley Children's Hospital in Madera recently treated a patient displaying symptoms of the syndrome and though the patient tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the link between the symptoms and COVID-19 remains under investigation, the network said in a news release
“Our experts are prepared to treat these patients,” said Dr. David Christensen, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief physician executive. “These symptoms are similar to the classic Kawasaki diagnosis, a disease our specialists at the Willson Heart Center here at Valley Children’s have treated for decades. While we are still learning more about (the syndrome) and its possible link to COVID-19, our expert physicians and staff treat 50 to 70 cases of Kawasaki disease every year and are fully prepared to care for these children and get them back to being healthy.”
While this diagnosis is reportedly rare, Valley Children’s encourages parents to be mindful and contact their primary care provider if they see changes in their child’s health.
